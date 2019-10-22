Watch Live: CHP officer suffers major injuries in crash

Posted 10:50 AM, October 22, 2019, by , Updated at 10:51AM, October 22, 2019

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer suffered major injuries Tuesday morning in a crash on state Route 78 in Escondido.

The collision was reported shortly after 8:55 a.m. on eastbound SR-78 east of Nordahl Road, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

A caller reported that the motorcycle struck the back of a van in the far left lane. The CHP had no immediate update on the officer’s condition.

A SigAlert was issued around 9:10 a.m. shutting down the three left lanes of eastbound SR-78 at Nordahl Road.

