Space selfies: Female astronauts take out-of-this-world photos

WASHINGTON — Two astronauts aboard the International Space Station are sending some far-out photos back to Earth.

NASA astronauts and longtime friends, Christina Koch and Jessica Meir have been snapping space selfies as they change a failed battery charge unit on the first all-female spacewalk.

Meir has local ties, she received a PhD from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography through UCSD in Marine Biology. Koch is an electrical engineer.

The pictures have been inspiring little girls. Parents have written on Twitter that their daughters, some as young as three, also want to be astronauts after seeing the selfies.