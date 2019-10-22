Shots fired during jewelry sale in Costco parking lot

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista police arrested two men after shots were fired in a Costco parking lot during a jewelry sale arranged online.

The two suspects drove separately into the lot at the warehouse located on Broadway near Naples Street around 9:30 p.m. to complete a jewelry sale they had arranged through online marketplace OfferUp, according to police.

During the meeting, at least one of the men opened fire on the other, police said. Three gunshots were fired, two of which struck one of the suspects’ cars.

Officers took both men into custody and recovered the gun. No one was hit by the gunfire.