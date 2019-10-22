Seeing smoke in the South Bay? It’s from a blaze across the border

Posted 1:00 PM, October 22, 2019, by

Smoke could be seen by people in the South Bay on the U.S. side of the border Tuesday afternoon. 

MEXICO — Firefighters with Cal Fire said they are monitoring a brush fire about a quarter-mile south of the U.S.-Mexico border in the Boulevard area.

Smoke could be seen by people in the South Bay on the U.S. side of the border Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze is about an acre and has not threatened structures in the U.S., Cal Fire added.

Firefighters plan to monitor the blaze until it is put out, they added.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.