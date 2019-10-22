× Seeing smoke in the South Bay? It’s from a blaze across the border

MEXICO — Firefighters with Cal Fire said they are monitoring a brush fire about a quarter-mile south of the U.S.-Mexico border in the Boulevard area.

Smoke could be seen by people in the South Bay on the U.S. side of the border Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze is about an acre and has not threatened structures in the U.S., Cal Fire added.

Firefighters plan to monitor the blaze until it is put out, they added.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.