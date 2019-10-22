SDG&E warns of potential power shutoffs ahead of Red Flag Warning

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Gas & Electric could shut off power to up to 24,000 customers as forecasted Santa Ana winds are expected to increase wildfire danger, the utility said Tuesday.

The following communities could be affected:

Alpine

Barona

Barrett Lake

Boulevard

Campo

Cuyamaca

Descanso

East Poway

East Valley Center

Julian

Mesa Grande

Mount Laguna

Palomar Mountain

Pine Valley

Potrero

Ramona

Rancho Bernardo (portions of)

Santa Ysabel

Shelter Valley

Viejas

Warner Spring

Following a slight cool-down and modestly improved humidity levels on Wednesday, the blustery Santa Ana pattern is expected to regain momentum. The forecast prompted the NWS to institute a “red flag” wildfire warning effective from 5 a.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday. The alert denotes potential for “critical fire weather conditions” across the San Diego area’s valleys and mountain locales.

SDG&E will provide updated notifications to customers within 24 hours of an anticipated power shutoff and again within one to four hours of a shutoff. The utility advised those who receive the notification to be prepared, making sure they have such emergency supplies as water, food, flashlights, extra batteries and cellphone battery packs.

Should any precautionary power shut-off last for more than 24 hours, the utility plans to open temporary aid centers where customers can get water and snacks, charge their cellphones, and get updates.

Residents can sign up for emergency alerts here.