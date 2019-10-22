Police arrest man suspected of starting fires in South Bay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. -- Police arrested a man suspected of starting at least two fires in National City Tuesday night.

Shortly before 9 p.m., officers and firefighters were called out to a small brush fire on Tidelands Avenue, near Harbor Drive, according to National City police.

Witnesses told police they saw the man suspected of starting the blaze. When officers found the man, he ran away. Officers fired pepper ball rounds at the suspect, whom police then saw start a second fire.

Police continued to fire pepper ball rounds at the suspect, and when he refused to cooperate, they sent in a K9. The suspect then surrendered to officers.

Firefighters were able to put out the fires before they could spread to nearby buildings.