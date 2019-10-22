× Man sentenced to life without parole for killing plumber

VISTA, Calif. — A triathlete and former Marine who fatally stabbed a plumber-in-training at a construction site in Oceanside was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Mikhail Schmidt, 33, was convicted last month of the March 8, 2017, murder of Jacob Bravo, to which the defendant had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Schmidt’s conviction triggered a second phase of the trial, in which jurors determined days later that he was sane at the time of the murder, according to Deputy District Attorney Cal Logan.

Bravo was found with multiple stab wounds in a trailer on the site on Windward Way. Schmidt and the 37-year-old victim apparently did not know one another.

Along with finding Schmidt guilty of first-degree murder, jurors found true a special circumstance allegation of committing the murder while lying in wait, making him eligible for the life without parole sentence.