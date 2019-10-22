La Mesa residents raise concerns over 5G towers

LA MESA, Calif. — Some residents and business owners in La Mesa shared their concerns about 5G cell towers Tuesday night by protesting outside of city council chambers.

Carol Anne Drastal told FOX 5 she is a registered nurse who is against the added towers.

“We’re very concerned for our patients. We’re concerned for us being exposed to more radiation in the community,” Drastal said.

“What’s more important, our health or money in our pockets?” one speaker asked councilmembers during the public comment period.

Others shared concerns about the added towers affecting property values.

Cell phone company representatives also spoke. An AT&T representative denied health impacts of adding cell towers. Another said 5G is necessary to keep up with an increasing demand.

City councilmembers voted 4-1 to pass a resolution that would help regulate 5G cell towers.

Council members pass a policy to help regulate 5G towers, including their size, location and appearance. Reaction at 10 & 11 on @fox5sandiego #LiveOnFOX5 pic.twitter.com/At0U5s5bV2 — Justina Myers (@JustinaReports) October 23, 2019