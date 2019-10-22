‘Happiest Place on Earth’ was hottest place in US on Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disneyland fans have long said they're willing to brave long lines for the park's best rides and trademark charm, but on Monday they also had to contend with stifling heat.

Anaheim, home of the "Happiest Place on Earth," had the hottest high temperature in the United States Monday at 98 degrees. That rank is according to National Weather Service, which also recorded Santee in San Diego County as the third-hottest city in the country Monday.

The scorching day for Disney and San Diego kicked off a week of hot, windy weather around Southern California.

In San Diego County, gusty offshore winds are expected to continue in the morning Tuesday and diminish in the afternoon. It could be the warmest day of the week, with inland valleys in the mid-90s and coastal areas in the 80s.

On Wednesday, winds should weaken and turn onshore from the west and humidity will remain quite low inland. Elevated fire weather conditions will continue, with cooler temperatures.

On Thursday, the second round of Santa Ana winds begin. “Current guidance suggests this event has the potential to be stronger than the Sunday- Tuesday event,” the weather service said. “Critical fire weather conditions will be possible.”

By Friday, Santa Ana winds are expected to continue, but the exact strength is uncertain. West of the mountains will remain warm.