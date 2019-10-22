× Driver killed in solo crash on I-805 ramp

SAN DIEGO — A motorist was killed in a solo car crash near an Interstate 805 transition ramp in the Fairmount Park area, authorities said Tuesday.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday near the end of the southbound Interstate 805 transition ramp to southbound Interstate 15, CHP Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

A driver in a 2008 Nissan 350z coupe veered off the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed, Bettencourt said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, but no details about the victim were immediately available, he said.

The southbound I-805 to southbound I-15 transition ramp was shut down around 11:50 p.m., then reopened around 2:50 a.m.