SAN DIEGO — Crews are battling a brush fire that broke out on Camp Pendleton Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters from Cal Fire, U.S. Forest Service and Cleveland National Forest were working to extinguish the blaze.

At 5 p.m., officials estimated the fire had burned 10 acres. One hour later, the fire had grown to 60 acres.

Vegetation fire in the vicinity of Range 409 will produce smoke the remainder of the day. Mutual aid crews are assisting CPFD. More information to follow as warranted. pic.twitter.com/RvFsk3vZYm — Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) October 22, 2019