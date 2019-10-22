County warns of high bacteria levels at dog beach

SAN DIEGO — Levels of bacteria in the water that exceed health standards were reported at the Ocean Beach dog beach Tuesday morning.

A beach advisory has been issued for the San Diego River Outlet at the dog beach and 300 feet south, according to San Diego County health officials.

Bacterial exceedance Advisories are issued when monitoring through laboratory analysis reveals water quality does not meet California health standards.

Excessive bacteria levels can make both humans and dogs sick. Both are advised to avoid the water in the area until bacteria levels are safe.

10/22/19: SD County Beach Advisory issued for San Diego River Outlet – Dog Beach, Ocean Beach. More info at https://t.co/ZI6XkIWqCW — SD County Beach Info (@SDBeachH2O) October 22, 2019