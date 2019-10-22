County warns of high bacteria levels at dog beach

Posted 10:00 AM, October 22, 2019, by , Updated at 10:16AM, October 22, 2019

SAN DIEGO — Levels of bacteria in the water that exceed health standards were reported at the Ocean Beach dog beach Tuesday morning.

A beach advisory has been issued for the San Diego River Outlet at the dog beach and 300 feet south, according to San Diego County health officials.

Bacterial exceedance Advisories are issued when monitoring through laboratory analysis reveals water quality does not meet California health standards.

Excessive bacteria levels can make both humans and dogs sick. Both are advised to avoid the water in the area until bacteria levels are safe.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 32.754810 by -117.252254.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.