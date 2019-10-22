1 person wounded in shooting at NorCal high school

SANTA ROSA, Calif. — One person was wounded in a shooting at a school in Santa Rosa Tuesday morning, police said.

The shooting happened at Ridgeway High School and the shooter has not been found, according to KRON. The victim was taken to the hospital with some kind of stomach injury, officials said.

The campus is on lockdown, along with nearby Santa Rosa High School and Santa Rosa Junior College. Ridgeway is a continuation school adjacent to the Santa Rosa campus, according to the Santa Rosa Press Democrat.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.