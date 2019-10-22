1 stabbed in East County bar fight

Sheriff's investigators search the alley where witnesses say a bar fight spilled outside and ended in a stabbing.

SAN DIEGO — One person was stabbed in a fight outside an East County bar early Tuesday morning.

The fight happened in the rear alley of Shooters Cocktails in Spring Valley, on Jamacha Boulevard near State Route 54, after 2 a.m., San Diego County Sheriff’s officials said. Bystanders said the fight may have started in the bar and carried into the alley, where one person was stabbed.

Deputies were called to break up the fight and one person was stopped for questioning, though the sheriff’s department couldn’t confirm whether anyone was ultimately arrested.

The stab victim was taken to the hospital but expected to survive, authorities said.

