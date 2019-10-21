Officials warn residents about encampment fire danger

SAN DIEGO — Mayor Kevin Faulconer, San Diego Fire Chief Colin Stowell and San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit held a news conference Monday warning residents about the fire hazards of encampments around the city.

The news conference was held just east of Kensington in the Mid-City area, near the origin of a brush fire that threatened canyon homes last week. That blaze took an all-out assault from firefighters to keep from doing serious damage.

You can watch the officials’ full comments above.

#NOW: Hot & dry weather coupled with powerful Santa Ana winds expected in SD this week! Local agencies including @SDFD, @SanDiegoPD & Mayor @Kevin_Faulconer reminding everyone to be careful & vigilant. pic.twitter.com/M1kDN6VdlR — Aric Richards (@AricFOX5) October 21, 2019

The briefing came on the same day a homeless encampment sparked a fire along Interstate 805 in the Normal Heights area.

Forecasts predict a week of hot, dry, windy conditions in San Diego County, sending fire danger to high levels.

San Diego Gas & Electric warned some customers that preventive power shutoffs could be put in place to reduce the chances of faulty or damaged equipment sparking a blaze. The at-risk communities include Boulder Creek, Boulevard, Cameron, Crestwood, La Posta, Valley Center East and Viejas.

Santa Ana winds are expected to continue through Friday.