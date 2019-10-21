Watch Live: Fire burns dangerously close to homes in LA

LOS ANGELES — A brush fire is burning close to homes in Pacific Palisades, a neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The fire was burning north of Pacific Coast Highway and Sunset Boulevard and had reached large homes along a canyon ridge by 11:15 a.m. Winds were not strong, but the flames were fueled by dry brush and trees, according to an LAFD alert.

Residents could be seen scrambling to leave the area as the fast-moving fire approached large homes.

The smoke was visible from around L.A.’s Westside, including from the Santa Monica pier:

This fire looks like it’s gotten much larger over the last 15 minutes in Santa Monica @KTLA pic.twitter.com/e7oRPRUFRx — Jason Handman (@handman) October 21, 2019

Pacific Palisades is an affluent neighborhood just up PCH from Santa Monica. Ben Affleck, Tom Hanks and Billy Crystal are among the town’s notable residents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.