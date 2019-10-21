× Thieves smash front door of La Jolla CVS

SAN DIEGO — Thieves shattered the glass door of a CVS store in La Jolla overnight, making their way inside and stealing merchandise.

The break-in was discovered at the store, off Eads Avenue near Pearl Street, around 4:30 a.m. Officers said the thieves got away but they were caught on surveillance video.

They were described as two men wearing black hoodies, black hats and backpacks.

Police did not immediately provide an estimate of how much the store lost. No one was hurt in the break-in.