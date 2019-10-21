Stretches of I-5, I-805 to be closed for port-of-entry project

SAN DIEGO — Southbound stretches of Interstates 5 and 805 will be closed overnight for the next three nights near the U.S.-Mexico border as part of an expansion and modernization project at San Ysidro Port of Entry.

From 10 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday, I-5 will be shut down between State Route 905 and the port of entry, and the comparable section of I-805 will be closed over the same hours Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the U.S. General Services Administration.

The Camino de la Plaza southbound I-5 freeway onramp also will be shut down on the four nights.

Over the period, traffic will be detoured away from the interstate undergoing improvements — including lane striping and installation of roadway signage — onto the other one, the federal agency reported.

The GSA advised travelers heading to the border during the project hours to plan ahead for potential delays, monitor traffic reports and watch for signs announcing changes to freeway patterns on the affected roadways.

The border port will remain open to vehicular and pedestrian traffic entering Mexico during the work, the agency advised.