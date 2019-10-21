× Stepdaughter of Steve Harvey arrested after alleged hit-and-run accident

LOS ANGELES — Lori Harvey, a model and the stepdaughter of comedian and television host Steve Harvey, was arrested over the weekend after a single-vehicle car accident, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

She received a misdemeanor hit-and-run citation, BHPD Sgt . James Keenaghan told CNN, for allegedly hitting a parked vehicle around 9 p.m. Sunday and then leaving the scene.

Harvey was stopped and the cited shortly thereafter, police said.

Details on the make and model of her car or where exactly this happened in Beverly Hills were not immediately released.