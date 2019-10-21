× SeaWorld to open new ‘Sesame Place’ theme park in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Officials with SeaWorld Entertainment announced Monday they will open ‘Sesame Place San Diego’ in spring 2021. It will be the first of its kind on the West Coast and the second Sesame Place in the country after a Philadelphia location that opened almost 40 years ago.

Sesame Place San Diego will feature rides, water slides, live character shows, parades, and more.

The new theme park will be 17 acres and replace Aquatica San Diego, which will close in 2020.

Sesame Street is celebrating its 50th birthday this year as it expands its partnership with SeaWorld. Seaworld Orlando opened a section of their park dedicated to Sesame Street earlier this year.

“As we celebrate Sesame Street’s 50th anniversary, we are excited to share the news of a major opportunity for kids and families to connect with and learn from the brand and its beloved characters,” said Steve Youngwood, President, Media & Education and Chief Operating Officer, Sesame Workshop. “The opening of Sesame Place San Diego will give guests a unique and powerful way to experience Sesame Street, enable us to connect with even more families, and further our educational mission.”

Sesame Place San Diego will open as a Certified Autism Center. The Philadelphia location was the first theme park in the world to achieve the designation.