Mystery surrounds death of Escondido Army veteran

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Authorities asked for the public's help Monday in an investigation into the mysterious death of an Escondido man.

The body of Adrian Darren Bonar, 34, was discovered shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday when authorities were having an abandoned car towed along Santa Ana Canyon Road, just west of Gypsum Canyon Road, according to Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Daron Wyatt.

Bonar's body was found in the trunk of the car wrapped in a blue tarp and duct tape.

“As far as who the vehicle is registered to, who owns it – that’s part of the ongoing investigation. Detectives aren’t ready to release that information publicly yet," Wyatt told FOX 5.

Bonar’s Facebook page described him as a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Wyatt said investigators want to speak to anyone who has seen Bonar recently.

“Looks like he spent most of his time at motels in the North San Diego County area and the Los Angeles County area. We had no previous contact with him in Anaheim," Wyatt said.

Wyatt said the car was in the dirt lot at least two days prior to the body being found.

Right now, police aren’t saying anything about how Bonar was killed, any suspects or a motive.

“Our detectives are top-notch. I’m confident we’ll be able to solve this case. But we can’t do it alone. We need help from the public who has information. We know there’s somebody out here who knows about this case and we ask them to call," said Wyatt.

Tips may be submitted anonymously to O.C. Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.