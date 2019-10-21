× Man who was crushed to death by tow truck identified

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Monday publicly identified a 53-year-old Otay Mesa man who was killed when he became trapped under the flatbed of his tow truck in Otay Mesa.

Mario Lopez Silvas had been working to fix a hydraulic lift system on his flatbed tow truck at a tow yard in the 7300 block of Pogo Row — north of Otay Mesa Road and west of state Route 125 — when he became trapped Friday morning, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Silvas’ friend came to visit him and pick up a truck from the lot around 11:20 a.m. Friday, but noticed Silvas was on his knees under the bed of the truck with his head wedged tightly between the truck’s frame and the flatbed, according to information from the Medical Examiner’s Office and the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Paramedics responded to the scene, but Silvas was pronounced dead at 11:41 a.m. without medical intervention, the Medical Examiner’s Office reported.