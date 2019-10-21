Man stabbed near East County trolley station

A trolley passes behind officers investigating a stabbing near the El Cajon Transit Center.

EL CAJON, Calif. — A man was stabbed early Monday near a trolley station in El Cajon.

The stabbing happened just before 5 a.m. on South Marshall Avenue near Palm Street, according to El Cajon Police Department. The man staggered to the nearby El Cajon Transit Center where he called for help.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital with a stab wound to his stomach. Officers interviewed the man but didn’t learn anything useful about his attacker, according to ECPD. No arrests had been made as of Monday morning.

The man was expected to survive the stab wound.

