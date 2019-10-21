× Homeless encampment fire burns along freeway

SAN DIEGO — Crews doused a fire that broke out along the freeway in Normal Heights early Monday.

A tree and other brush caught fire off the Adams Avenue exit on southbound Interstate 805 around 5 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol. The flames spread from a homeless encampment set up in the area, officers said.

Crews were able to control the fire before it spread. They shut down the right lane of southbound I-805 while they worked.

The fire came on the same day Mayor Kevin Faulconer, San Diego Fire Chief Colin Stowell and San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit planned a news conference warning residents about the fire hazards of encampments around the city.

That news convference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Jean and Miracle drives.