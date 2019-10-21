× Fire causes gas leak, forces 3 people from home

SAN DIEGO — Flames ripped through in a home in City Heights Monday morning, causing a gas leak.

The fire started around 1:30 a.m. at the house on Euclid Avenue just north of University Avenue. Firefighters quickly got control of the flames but the fire damaged gas meters for the building. That forced authorities to shutdown gas service while San Diego Gas & Electric made repairs.

Three people living in the home were unharmed but left without a place to stay while they assessed the damage to their home. Red Cross was called to help them find temporary shelter.