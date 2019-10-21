Robber steals phones from Verizon store

A Verizon store was robbed Monday.

SAN DIEGO — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who robbed a Verizon store.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Palm Avenue east of Imperial Beach.

The robber came into the store and showed a demand note, said he had a gun, took an unknown number of phones and fled. He is still on the loose, the San Diego Police Department added.

He is described as a white male in his 30’s with blond hair wearing a black hoodie, black pants, a black bandana over his face and red shoes. If you know anything, call the San Diego Police Department.

