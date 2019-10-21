3 injured in head-on crash on rural road

PALA, Calif. — A head-on collision on a rural roadway in northern San Diego County left three people injured late Monday afternoon.

The accident on state Route 76 at Couser Canyon Road in the Pala area occurred about 4 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

Medics took the victims to a hospital by ground ambulance for treatment of injuries of unknown severity, the state agency reported. Details on the patients, including their ages and genders, were not immediately available.

The wreck left traffic lanes blocked in the area into the late afternoon.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a head-on collision on Highway 76 x Couser Canyon Road. Incident Commander reports 4 patients are being transported. Road partially blocked for next 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/lIskc3f7Gh — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 22, 2019