2 arrested after gun fired inside Carlsbad apartment

CARLSBAD, Calif. -- Police arrested two felons Monday afternoon after a gun was fired inside their apartment in Carlsbad, authorities said.

Around 3:20 p.m., Carlsbad police received a report that a firearm had been discharged at a home in the 2000 block of Cassia Road, Lt. Greg Koran said. When officers arrived, they found that the two residents had fled. With the help of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department helicopter and witnesses, officers later found the pair one block away in the pool area of another apartment complex.

Christian Sims, 25 and Edoardo Fenzi, 20 were arrested and charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Conspiracy. They were booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

No one was injured. An investigation is underway.