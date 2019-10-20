Woman rescued from Cowles Mountain

SAN DIEGO — A woman was rescued after she was injured hiking on Cowles Mountain.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters used a helicopter to find her and save her.

“We found her on the backside of Cowles Mountain off of Barker Way,” said Dave Seneviratne, battalion chief with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

She was then taken to an ambulance at Barker trail and driven to the hospital.

The nature of her injuries is unknown at this time.

Google Map for coordinates 32.813424 by -117.030556.

