Woman rescued from Cowles Mountain

SAN DIEGO — A woman was rescued after she was injured hiking on Cowles Mountain.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters used a helicopter to find her and save her.

“We found her on the backside of Cowles Mountain off of Barker Way,” said Dave Seneviratne, battalion chief with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

She was then taken to an ambulance at Barker trail and driven to the hospital.

The nature of her injuries is unknown at this time.