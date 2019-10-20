Woman rescued from Cowles Mountain
SAN DIEGO — A woman was rescued after she was injured hiking on Cowles Mountain.
It happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters used a helicopter to find her and save her.
“We found her on the backside of Cowles Mountain off of Barker Way,” said Dave Seneviratne, battalion chief with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
She was then taken to an ambulance at Barker trail and driven to the hospital.
The nature of her injuries is unknown at this time.
32.813424 -117.030556