Man shot at San Diego party

SAN DIEGO — A man was shot Sunday while attending a party in the Paradise Hills area of San Diego, authorities said.

It happened just after 2 a.m. in the 2400 block of Hopkins Street, San Diego police Sgt. Robert Hawkins said.

The 30-year-old man was shot “several times” by an unknown suspect or suspects, Hawkins said.

Party guests took the victim to Paradise Valley Hospital for initial treatment before he was transported to the Mercy Hospital trauma unit, the sergeant said.

The victim underwent surgery and is expected to survive, Hawkins said.

Evidence was located and collected at the crime scene, he said.