Hot, dry and windy weather on the way this week

SAN DIEGO — A week of hot, dry, windy conditions in San Diego County was predicted Sunday by the National Weather Service, and San Diego Gas & Electric warned some customers of possible power shutoffs.

Because of the possibility of strong Santa Ana winds, the utility has contacted more than 1,000 customers warning them of potential power shutoffs. The at-risk communities include Boulder Creek, Boulevard, Cameron, Crestwood, La Posta, Valley Center East and Viejas.

You can get notifications if a Public Safety Power Shutoff is expected to impact your or a loved one's area, even without an SDG&E account.

Offshore winds from the northeast will strengthen in the afternoon and humidity will lower, resulting in elevated fire weather conditions, weather officials reported.

On Monday, offshore winds are expected to continue for the county, shifting to a more easterly direction. Single-digit relative humidity is possible in some areas. Temperatures will be rising significantly, according to a weather service outlook report.

On Tuesday, gusty offshore winds continue in the morning and diminish in the afternoon. Tuesday could be the warmest day of the week, with inland valleys in the mid-90s and coastal areas in the 80s.

On Wednesday, winds should weaken and turn onshore from the west and humidity will remain quite low inland. Elevated fire weather conditions will continue, with cooler temperatures.

On Thursday, the second round of Santa Ana winds begin. “Current guidance suggests this event has the potential to be stronger than the Sunday- Tuesday event,” the weather service said. “Critical fire weather conditions will be possible.”

By Friday, Santa Ana winds are expected to continue, but the exact strength is uncertain. West of the mountains will remain warm.