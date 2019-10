SAN DIEGO — A brush fire broke out near the Oak Park neighborhood and State Route 94 Sunday afternoon.

The San Diego Fire Department responded to the first alarm fire along eastbound SR-94 near College Avenue at about 2:50 p.m.

Caltrans said two right lanes at SR-94 west of College Avenue and Broadway were blocked as firefighters worked to control the blaze.

The extent of the fire’s damage was not immediately known.

