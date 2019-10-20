Car flips, rolls down East County highway

SAN DIEGO -- A woman was seriously injured Sunday morning in a rollover crash along State Route 52 in East County.

The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. near Mission Trails Regional Park.

Witnesses told the California Highway Patrol a car was seen speeding when it drifted and slammed into a barrier.

The car was briefly airborne before it rolled about 50 yards down the road.

The driver was pulled from the vehicle and taken to a hospital for treatment of the serious injuries she endured in the crash.

CHP officials said neither drugs nor alcohol were considered to factor into the crash but that the woman might have fallen asleep at the wheel.

