$50,000 worth of equipment stolen in Starlight Bowl burglary

Posted 11:10 PM, October 20, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO -- Police are looking for the people responsible for burglarizing Balboa Park's Starlight Bowl Theater.

Steve Stopper, one of the many people working to revive the old theater, said about $50,000 worth of equipment was stolen. Thieves also stole several guitars that were signed by famous artists.

Stopper said the instruments were going to be part of a fundraiser for the theater. "We've done things here to show the theater is viable," he said. "Now getting those funds by auctioning  off those guitars is out of the window."

Anyone with information about the burglary was asked to call Crime Stoppers.

