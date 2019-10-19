Woman with dementia, high blood pressure reported missing

SAN DIEGO — Police were searching Saturday evening for a woman who was reported missing and at risk near the Cherokee Point neighborhood.

The San Diego Police Department said 73-year-old Patricia Nash was last seen walking along the 3700 block of Cherokee Avenue around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Nash has been diagnosed with both dementia and high blood pressure, and police said she did not have her medications on hand at the time of her disappearance.

Nash was described as a woman who weighs about 115 pounds and stands at 5’2″ with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red long-sleeved sweater with gray pants, a gray knit cap and a black purse.

Anyone with information on Nash’s whereabouts was asked to call the SDPD at 619-531-2000.