Woman tries to give toddler a bath in bizarre break-in

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus mother says she was horrified when she woke up and found another woman inside her home, getting ready to give her 2-year-old son a bath.

“I’ve never heard of anything like this,” Areica Hill said.

Hill told WCMH that she awoke Wednesday morning to the sound of a dog barking in her home. “I get up and I walk to my door and the way my house is set up, I can look down the hall,” Hill explained. “I see a white female lady, bent over the tub, with my 2-year-old in the tub.”

Hill said she fought the woman off, and her boyfriend held the woman in place until the police arrived.

Elizabeth Hixon, 22, was arrested and charged with burglary. An affidavit in the case, filed in Franklin County Municipal Court, said: “Ms. Hixon stated that she entered the residence, to provide care to a juvenile, which was outside the residence.”

On the phone, Hixon’s mother told WCMH that her daughter had good intentions and that her heart was in the right place.

Hill said she had never met Hixon. She plans to follow this case as it moves forward. “I would like to see other charges filed against her,” Hill stated.

Prosecutors have yet to receive the police investigation. Once they do, they will determine what charges are appropriate, according to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien’s office.

Hixon has posted bond.