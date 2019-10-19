× Water erupts from hydrant after crash

SAN DIEGO — A car crashed into a fire hydrant near the Talmadge neighborhood Saturday morning, causing a geyser to spurt water into the air.

A man who was driving a red car near 49th Street and El Cajon Boulevard around 10 a.m. told police he swerved into the hydrant after another driver cut him off. According to the San Diego Police Department, the man who hit the hydrant reported the other vehicle before leaving the scene.

Police said crews were able to shut off the water flow after about 20 minutes.

No one was injured in the crash.