Stabbing victim hospitalized, knifeman sought

SAN DIEGO — A 25-year-old man was hospitalized Saturday morning with wounds suffered in a stabbing in the Fox Canyon area of San Diego.

The victim was talking with two other people at 4900 Auburn Drive at 10:05 p.m. Friday when the suspect walked up to the group and got into an argument with the victim, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

“During the argument the suspect started stabbing the victim,” Heims said. “The victim was stabbed multiple times on the left side of his body.”

The suspect was last seen running northbound on Auburn Drive, Heims said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non life threatening injuries.

A detailed description of the suspect was not available.

San Diego MidCity Division detectives investigated the stabbing.