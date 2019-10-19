Motorcyclist dies in crash with truck pulling horse trailer

SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist died Saturday evening after he collided with a truck pulling a horse trailer in Bonsall.

The crash was reported around 6:15 p.m. along State Route 76 at Sweetgrass Lane.

The California Highway Patrol said a Chevrolet Silverado pulling a horse trailer was entering the intersection to merge onto SR-76 from southbound Sweetgrass Lane when it crashed into a Harley-Davidson Street Glide heading west on SR-76.

The 43-year-old motorcyclist from San Bernardino was taken to Palomar Medical Center for treatment but died on his way to the hospital, Officer Mark Latulippe with the CHP said.

The 24-year-old woman from Hemet who was driving the Silverado was not injured in the crash. Her two passengers — a 25-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman — also survived the crash without injuries.

The CHP said the crash was under investigation but that neither drugs nor alcohol were considered to be a factor.

