Motorcyclist dies in I-15 crash

Posted 8:24 PM, October 19, 2019, by , Updated at 09:01PM, October 19, 2019

SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was pronounced dead after a crash near Pala Mesa Saturday evening.

Officials with the North County Fire Department said the motorcyclist crashed on Interstate 15 near State Route 76.

The northbound I-15 on-ramp from SR-76 was temporarily closed as crews cleared the crash area. The on-ramp reopened at about 9 p.m.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

