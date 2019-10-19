Motorcyclist dies in I-15 crash

SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was pronounced dead after a crash near Pala Mesa Saturday evening.

Officials with the North County Fire Department said the motorcyclist crashed on Interstate 15 near State Route 76.

The northbound I-15 on-ramp from SR-76 was temporarily closed as crews cleared the crash area. The on-ramp reopened at about 9 p.m.

@NorthCountyFire is working a motorcycle fatality on State Route 76 HWY and I-15 Freeway. The I-15 NB onramp will be closed for the next 2-3 hours. — North County Fire (@NorthCountyFire) October 20, 2019

Check back for updates to this developing story.