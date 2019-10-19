Man burned as fire guts mobile home

Posted 8:57 PM, October 19, 2019, by , Updated at 09:02PM, October 19, 2019

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- A man was injured when a fire broke out in his mobile home late Friday night.

The fire started around 11:30 p.m. along the 100 block of Orange Avenue, officials said.

Crews arrived to find the double-wide trailer fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to homes nearby.

 The man who was living in the home was taken to the UC San Diego Regional Burn Center for treatment of his injuries, according to Battalion Chief Brendan Barahura with the Chula Vista Fire Department.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.