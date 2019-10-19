Man burned as fire guts mobile home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- A man was injured when a fire broke out in his mobile home late Friday night.

The fire started around 11:30 p.m. along the 100 block of Orange Avenue, officials said.

Crews arrived to find the double-wide trailer fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to homes nearby.

The man who was living in the home was taken to the UC San Diego Regional Burn Center for treatment of his injuries, according to Battalion Chief Brendan Barahura with the Chula Vista Fire Department.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.