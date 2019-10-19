Crews knock down fire started by fallen power line

Posted 4:24 PM, October 19, 2019, by , Updated at 04:34PM, October 19, 2019

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Oceanside firefighters Saturday quickly extinguished a brush fire likely caused by sparks from a downed power line, officials said.

The vegetation fire was first reported at 1:10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Willowbrook Drive. Oceanside fire units arrived on scene at 1:17 p.m. and found a quarter-acre vegetation fire advancing at a moderate speed. They put it out by 1:53 p.m.

It burned less than two acres and there were no injuries reported.

Officials said they believe the fire was started by sparks from a downed SDG&E power line.

Google Map for coordinates 33.228460 by -117.260747.

