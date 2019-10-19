Crews battle first alarm brush fire

SAN DIEGO — Crews are battling a first alarm brush fire.
The fire broke out around 1 p.m. Saturday on Bates Street and 58th Street in the El Cerrito neighborhood, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The fire is less than an acre.
There are at least a dozen units on scene battling the blaze.
The cause of the fire is not yet known. It is unknown if the fire is threatening any structures.
As of 1:13 the forward spread of the fire has been stopped.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
32.747914 -117.071561