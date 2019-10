Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. -- The old amusement park known as Marshal Scotty's Playland Park is taking on a new role -- and this time, its goal is to scare people.

The haunted trail takes twists and turns around old rides and a ferris wheel filled with scare actors and clowns.

The trail is open Fridays and weekend evenings until Halloween.

Heather Lake gives us a look.