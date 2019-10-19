7 arrests at weekend DUI checkpoint

SAN DIEGO – – Seven people were arrested on suspicion of DUI at a checkpoint in Pacific Beach, police said Saturday.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department Traffic Division conducted the checkpoint at 1600 Garnet Avenue from 11:15 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday, Officer John Perdue said.

Of the 569 vehicles screened, nine drivers were evaluated, he said. Seven people suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol were placed under arrest and six vehicles were impounded.

Drivers who are arrested at such checkpoints can expect to face jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes and other expenses that can exceed $10,000, according to police.

Another DUI checkpoint or saturation patrol was scheduled for Saturday. The location has not been released.

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.