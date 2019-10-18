UCSD graduate Jessica Mier participates in first all-female spacewalk

UC San Diego graduate, Jessica Mier, is one of the participants in NASA’s first all-female spacewalk Friday to replace a faulty power unit outside the International Space Station.

Mier and Christina Koch are replacing a battery charge/discharge unit that failed to activate after new lithium-ion batteries were installed on the space station’s exterior structure on Oct. 11, according to NASA.

Meir is extravehicular crew member 2 wearing the suit with no stripes. Koch will be extravehicular crew member 1 wearing the spacesuit with the red stripes.

The mission makes Meir the 15th woman to walk in space and 14th American woman. It marks the 43rd spacewalk to include at least one woman, according to NASA.

Cmdr. Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency and NASA flight engineer Andrew Morgan assisted the spacewalkers. Parmitano will control the Canadarm2 robotics arm and Morgan will provide airlock and spacesuit support.

The spacewalk will be livestreamed on NASA’s website at nasa.gov/nasalive. It is expected to begin around 4:50 a.m. PDT, with live coverage beginning at 3:30 a.m. PDT.

Mier flew to space aboard the Russian Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft late last month for the first time and is expected to spend roughly six months aboard the ISS to conduct research. She is expected to make a second spacewalk later this month.

Mier earned a doctorate from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography in 2009 and was selected as an astronaut in 2013.