Skateboarder struck by pickup, seriously injured

LA MESA, Calif. — A 25-year-old skateboarder suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a pickup on a La Mesa street, police said Friday.

The collision happened around 9:20 p.m. Thursday on Spring Street near Finley Street, south of La Mesa Boulevard, La Mesa police Lt. Brian Stoney said.

The man was riding a skateboard southbound in the right lane on Spring Street when he was hit by a 2004 Dodge Dakota pickup also heading south on Spring Street, Stoney said.

The rider was ejected, rolled across the truck and landed on the asphalt, the lieutenant said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening.

The 52-year-old man driving the truck remained at the scene, was uninjured and “had not been drinking,” Stoney said.

Investigators found evidence at the scene that indicated the skateboarder “may have been under the influence of alcohol,” Stoney said.

The La Mesa Police Department’s traffic division was investigating the collision. Anyone with information about the accident was asked to call 619- 667-1400.