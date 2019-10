× Man trapped by flatbed truck dies

SAN DIEGO — A man who was trapped between the frame and flat bed of a truck in Otay Mesa died Friday, the San Diego Fire Department said.

The man was reported trapped at about 11:20 a.m. along the 7300 block of Pogo Row.

Crews arrived at the scene at 11:32 a.m. The man was pronounced dead at 11:46 a.m.

The San Diego Police Department was investigating the incident.