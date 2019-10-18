Man arrested for house fire that killed his parents, sister

SAN DIEGO — A man was arrested Friday in connection with a suspicious house fire that killed three members of his family.

Wilber Romero, 26, was arrested Friday for arson and homicide, the San Diego Police Department said.

The fire started early Sunday morning along the 3100 block of Clay Avenue in the Logan Heights neighborhood while Romero’s family was inside. Romero’s father was pronounced dead at the scene, and his mother and sister later died at a hospital while being treated for their injuries.

