Local flu cases more than triple from last year

SAN DIEGO — The number of influenza cases in San Diego this season has more than tripled compared to last year, county health officials said Friday.

So far this year, there are 300 lab-confirmed cases of the flu in San Diego. Last year at this time, there were 88 cases, health officials added.

There have been two deaths from the flu this year, compared to none at this point last season.

“More San Diegans getting sick is a sign that the flu is spreading,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “People should get vaccinated now to avoid getting sick and spreading the virus to others.”

Last season, 77 people in the region died from complications from the flu and 9,655 lab-confirmed cases were reported. That was down from the previous season’s 343 deaths and 20,833 lab-confirmed cases.

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency says the best way to prevent the flu is to get a flu shot. They recommend everyone 6 months and older get one yearly. It takes about two weeks for immunity to develop.

In addition to getting vaccinated, people should also do the following to avoid getting sick: